* news: tomorrow focus ag - first quarter marked by revenue
growth and substantial increase in group operating result
* First-Quarter group operating ebit (earnings from
operating activities before interest and taxes) from continuing
operations reached eur 2.1 million
* Group operating result after taxes from continuing
operations for q1 of 2015 was eur 1.0 million
* Group operating result after taxes was eur 0.8 million
* Is well placed to generate further revenue growth in
financial year 2015
* After adjusting for acquisitions and disposals of
long-term equity investments, we expect to generate a high
single-digit or low double-digit increase in tomorrow focus
group's sales revenue in 2015 compared with previous year
* Roup operating ebitda and group ebit should both grow by
at least ten percent in current financial year
* Plan to consistently expand our market position as one of
europe's leading providers in field of hotel ratings and travel
bookings
* Increased its consolidated revenue by 4.8 percent compared
with figure of eur 36.8 million recorded in q1 of 2014
* Group operating ebitda (earnings from operating activities
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) from
continuing operations at eur 3.9 million
* Is already conducting initial negotiations with strategic
partners with a view to speeding up pace of growth in
subscription segment with its strong brands elitepartner, jameda
and organize.me
