May 13 Ferratum Oyj

* news: ferratum publishes financial figures for the first quarter of 2015

* Operating earnings before interest and tax (ebit) of eur 3.1 million (adjusted for non-recurrent costs of ipo)

* Q1 revenues of ferratum group registered a marked increase of 57.2% from eur 14.7 million in previous year to eur 23.0 million

* Taking ipo costs into account, ebit advanced by 30.8% to eur 2.6 million

* Profit for period posted a marked increase from eur 0.9 million in q1 of 2014 to eur 2.7 million