BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed
May 13 Ferratum Oyj
* news: ferratum publishes financial figures for the first quarter of 2015
* Operating earnings before interest and tax (ebit) of eur 3.1 million (adjusted for non-recurrent costs of ipo)
* Q1 revenues of ferratum group registered a marked increase of 57.2% from eur 14.7 million in previous year to eur 23.0 million
* Taking ipo costs into account, ebit advanced by 30.8% to eur 2.6 million
* Profit for period posted a marked increase from eur 0.9 million in q1 of 2014 to eur 2.7 million
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.