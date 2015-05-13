BRIEF-Legg Mason announces appointments to executive committee
* Appoints Frances Cashman, John Kenney, Patricia Lattin to executive committee
May 13 Hansteen Holdings Plc
* Sells hput ll for £192.1 million
* Sale of hansteen uk industrial property unit trust ii ("hput2" or " fund"), a uk multi-let predominantly industrial property portfolio for £192.1m,
* Says announced commencement of a registered underwritten public offering of its 4.950pct senior notes due 2046