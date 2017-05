May 13 Sygnis AG :

* Reports results for the first quarter 2015

* Q1 operating loss improved by 13 pct to 721 thousand euros ($812,000)(Q1 2014: 811 thousand euros)

* Q1 revenues increased by 19 pct to 76 thousand euros (Q1 2014: 64 thousand euros)

* Confirms outlook for fiscal year 2015 published on April 29