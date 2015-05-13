BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
(Corrects number in headline to 19.1 (not 1.9)
May 13 Aker :
* Q1 net asset value NOK 19.1 bln, an increase of 8.1 percent
* Q1 pretax result NOK 956 mln vs NOK 1.68 billion in Q4 2014
* Aker CEO says "remains to be focused on cost reductions, operational improvements, capacity adjustments and the optimization of our financial structures across the portfolio".
* "In parallel, pursue opportunistically the M&A opportunities that the market turmoil may generate in order to strengthen our portfolio of industrial investment throughout different business cycles". Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.