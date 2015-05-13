May 13 Mybet Holding SE :
* Publishes report on first quarter of 2015
* Q1 slight year-on-year rise in revenue to 18.3 million
euros ($20.57 million)
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came to -0.8
million euros in Q1 of 2015 (previous year: 0.3 million euros)
* Management board expects that investment spending will
have a very positive impact on overall result from 2016
financial year, in form of overproportional rises in earnings
* Management board does not expect negative trends within
commissions and margins to continue over 2015 as a whole
