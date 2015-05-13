BRIEF-Balasore Alloys says co "not involved with the scam as alleged"
* Says enforcement directorate visited premises of co in Kolkata
May 13 Plaza Centers N.V.
* Agreement to sell Indian shopping mall
* To sell Koregaon Park Plaza, retail, entertainment and office scheme located in Pune, India for c. 35 million euro
* Net cash proceeds (after repayment of related bank loan, other liabilities and transaction costs) from sale will be about 7.2 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says enforcement directorate visited premises of co in Kolkata
May 5 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,817.8 73,850.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades