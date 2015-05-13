BRIEF-EPI Holdings announces appointment of executive director of company
* Liu Zhiyi has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 13 United Labels AG :
* Q1 group revenue at 7.7 million euros ($8.65 million), up 17 pct
* Q1 EBIT also improved significantly, up to -0.1 million euros (prev. year: -0.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Liu Zhiyi has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: