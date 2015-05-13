BRIEF-OHTL Pcl says qtrly net profit 136.0 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 13 Zeal Network Se
* Dividend 2.80 eur per share
* Says winning payout and guidance unchanged
* Says prize pay-out is covered by hedging instruments established by mylotto24
* Says confirms ebit guidance for current fiscal year 2015 of between eur 35 and eur 45 million
* Says a player has won a jackpot of approximately eur 48 million
* Says taking into account prize pay-out, consolidated ebit in current fiscal year 2015 will be impacted by approximately eur 9.5 million Further company coverage:
* Agreed to allot and issue, 240 million subscription shares, at subscription price of hk$2.5 per subscription share to the subscriber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: