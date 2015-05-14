BRIEF-Bright Dairy and Food to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 14 Marston's Plc
* Underlying group revenue up 3% to £384.5 million
* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 2 percent to 29.6 million stg
* Destination and premium: like-for-like (lfl) sales up 1.5%
* Interim dividend up 4.2 percent to 2.5 penceper share
* Managed lfl sales up 2.0% including lfl food sales up 1.8% and lfl wet sales up 1.7% in 5 wks to may 9
* Franchise expansion:37 pubs converted to franchise; now 520 pubs Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* Qtrly net profit 93.2 million baht versus 94.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: