May 14 Marston's Plc

* Underlying group revenue up 3% to £384.5 million

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 2 percent to 29.6 million stg

* Destination and premium: like-for-like (lfl) sales up 1.5%

* Interim dividend up 4.2 percent to 2.5 penceper share

* Managed lfl sales up 2.0% including lfl food sales up 1.8% and lfl wet sales up 1.7% in 5 wks to may 9

* Franchise expansion:37 pubs converted to franchise; now 520 pubs Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)