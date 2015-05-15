May 15 Feike AG :
* Continues its expansion path and records double-digit
growth in the first quarter of 2015
* Q1 rise in EBIT of 20.0 pct to 7.2 million euros ($8.20
million) (Q1 2014: 6.0 million euros)
* Q1 group's gross profit increased by 23.4 pct to 8.8
million euros (Q1 2014: 7.1 million euros)
* Q1 increase in revenue of 29.0 pct to 29.5 million
euros(Q1 2014: 22.8 million euros)
* Q1-end increase of cash position by 32.6 pct to 98.0
million euros (Dec. 31, 2014: 74.0 million euros)
* Q1 net profit for period increased by 20.6 pct to 5.3
million euros (Q1 2014: 4.4 million euros)
* There are no material changes regarding company's outlook
for financial year 2015 compared to disclosures given in annual
report 2014
* Continues to plan a further expansion of its distribution
and sales network by increasing number of retail outlets to
about 2,500 by end of 2015
* Measured in renminbi, growth of revenue in 2015 is
expected to be in range of 4 pct to 6 pct
* Still expecting relatively stable gross and net profit
margins and further double-digit growth in revenue in 2015
