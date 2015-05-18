May 18 Cranswick Plc :

* FY pretax profit 52.8 million stg versus 54.8 million stg year ago

* Final dividend up 6.4 percent to 23.4 pence per share

* Total dividend 34 pence per share

* Revenue up 0.8 per cent to £1,003.3m (2014: £994.9m)

* FY adjusted profit before tax 1 up 10.6 per cent to £57.8m (2014: £52.2m)

