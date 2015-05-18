May 18 Kesko Oyj :

* Says timing of easter caused Kesko's sales to decline in April

* Sales in April 2015 totalled EUR 764.3 million. In comparable terms excluding anttila, sales decreased by 3.9 pct in local currencies.

* Says in grocery trade, sales in april were EUR 390.4 million, a decrease of 6.3 pct from previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)