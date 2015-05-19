BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
May 19 GVC Holdings Plc
* Statement re. Press speculation
* Notes recent press speculation
* GVC has submitted a proposal with a view to group acquiring entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc
* There can be no certainty that submission of this proposal will lead to company's proposal being selected as a proposed acquirer of Bwin.Party or, in turn, completing an acquisition
* Confirms that execution of this proposal would be jointly financed by GVC and Amaya, Inc. ("Amaya") Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [GVC.L BPTY.L AYA.TO]
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.