May 19 (Reuters) -

* Intention to float - ukla

* Phoenix spree deutschland announces intention to float on official list of uk listing authority

* Jersey incorporated, close-ended investment company offering investors exposure to german real estate market, particularly residential property in berlin

* PSD Is Aiming To Deliver A Total Annual Shareholder Return Of 8 To 10 Per Cent. On A Pre Exceptional basis, including a 2.5 per cent. Dividend

* Since 2006, the Company has built a diversified, portfolio of 114 German properties, which as at 31 December 2014 was valued at 245.3 million

* Liberum Capital is acting as sole Sponsor in relation to Admission. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Shares will commence on or around 9 June 2015.