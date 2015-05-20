May 20 Grand City Properties SA :

* Q1 FFO I increased to 25 million euros ($28 million), up 53 percent compared to Q1 2014

* Q1 net profit at 80 million euros; EPS at 0.63 euros, up 19 percent compared to Q1 2014

* Q1 EBITDA at 94 million euros, up 16 percent compared to Q1 2014

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA increased to 34.2 million euros, up 49 percent compared to Q1 2014

* Q1 rental and operating income increased to 66 million euros, up 44 percent compared to Q1 2014