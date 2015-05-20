May 20 Britvic Plc

* Half year revenue fell 0.7 percent to 650.3 million stg

* Interim dividend up 9.8 percent to 6.7 pence per share

* Group ebita increased 6.2% to £64.7m, underpinned by disciplined cost management

* We now anticipate a broader roll-out of multi pack fruit shoot in u.s. In 2016

* Full year ebit guidance remains unchanged at £164m to £173m