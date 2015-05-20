BRIEF-Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
May 20 Agasti Holding ASA :
* Acta Kapitalforvaltning AS, a subsidiary of Agasti Holding ASA, has decided to settle with a group of plaintiffs in Sweden who following the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008 brought legal action against the company
* Of the remaining 396 lawsuits, 94 pct have accepted a settlement proposal within the amounts that the Group has made provisions for relating to these matters
* The settlement is in line with the Agasti Group's strategy to wind up all previous operations in the first half of 2015
