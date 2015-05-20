BRIEF-Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
May 20 Deutsche Wohnen Ag
* Says Q1 FFO i up by 21 % to eur 71.3 million
* Says Q1 FFO ii improved by 8 % to eur 80.6 million
* Deutsche Wohnen: acquisitions strengthen portfolio and strategic alignment
* Says acquisition of around 6,500 residential units - mainly in Berlin Further company coverage:
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island