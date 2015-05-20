May 20 Bank Of Georgia Holdings Plc
* BOG healthcare subsidiary acquires a hospital
* Bank Of Georgia's healthcare subsidiary acquires a
hospital in a prime location in Tbilisi
* Acquisition is consistent with company's previously
announced strategy to scale up its healthcare business through
targeted acquisitions in Tbilisi
* Bank's healthcare subsidiary, has signed binding contract
to acquire a 95 pct equity interest, subject to relevant
regulatory approvals, in Deka LLC
* Acquisition was financed from proceeds of BGH capital
raise in December 2014
* Renovation and development of acquired hospital capacity
is expected to take about 12 months
* Renovation and development of hospital to be financed
through proceeds from stock exchange listing of GHG planned for
later this year
