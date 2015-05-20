PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 20 Lotto24 AG :
* Significant increase in new customer growth leads to a change in forecast
* Instead of a reduced growth, a strong new customer growth approx. at level of previous year (284 thousand) is now expected in FY 2015
* Continues to expect a strong increase in billings by up to 50 pct and a slight year-on-year improvement in gross margin for its fiscal year 2015
* FY 2015 EBIT and net profit continue to be expected to be affected by lower losses than in previous year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured