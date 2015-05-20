May 20 Lotto24 AG :

* Significant increase in new customer growth leads to a change in forecast

* Instead of a reduced growth, a strong new customer growth approx. at level of previous year (284 thousand) is now expected in FY 2015

* Continues to expect a strong increase in billings by up to 50 pct and a slight year-on-year improvement in gross margin for its fiscal year 2015

* FY 2015 EBIT and net profit continue to be expected to be affected by lower losses than in previous year

