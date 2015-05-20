May 20 Joyou AG says issues notice of loss
pursuant to section 92(1) of the german stock corporation act
* Joyou says it must be assumed that a loss of more than
half of registered share capital of company has occurred
* Management to convene meeting of shareholders
* Joyou says management board examining whether to file an
application for opening of insolvency proceedings
* Joyou says to postpone publication of financial report Q1
* Loss due to extraordinary writedown on shareholding in
Hong Kong Zhongyu Sanitary Technology Ltd
