May 20 Joyou AG says issues notice of loss pursuant to section 92(1) of the german stock corporation act

* Joyou says it must be assumed that a loss of more than half of registered share capital of company has occurred

* Management to convene meeting of shareholders

* Joyou says management board examining whether to file an application for opening of insolvency proceedings

* Joyou says to postpone publication of financial report Q1

* Loss due to extraordinary writedown on shareholding in Hong Kong Zhongyu Sanitary Technology Ltd