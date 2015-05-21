May 21 Electrocomponents Plc

* Final dividend 6.75 penceper share

* Total dividend 11.75 penceper share

* FY sales 1.27 billion stg

* Final results

* 3 pct group underlying sales growth, with 6% international growth and 2 pct UK decline

* UK contribution reduced by 8 pct (9 million stg) due to revenue and gross margin declines

* Full year dividend per share maintained at 11.75 pence

* In first seven weeks of new financial year group has delivered sales growth of 4 pct

* International business grew by 6 pct and UK declined by 2 pct in first 7 weeks of new financial year

* International driven by 10 pct growth in North America and 4pct growth in both Europe and Asia Pacific

* International driven by 10 pct growth in North America and 4pct growth in both Europe and Asia Pacific

* Reported profit before tax decreased by 5 pct benefitting from a 20 million stg pension credit