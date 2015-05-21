BRIEF-Conforama buys 17 pct stake in Showroomprive
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE
May 21 Electrocomponents Plc
* Final dividend 6.75 penceper share
* Total dividend 11.75 penceper share
* FY sales 1.27 billion stg
* Final results
* 3 pct group underlying sales growth, with 6% international growth and 2 pct UK decline
* UK contribution reduced by 8 pct (9 million stg) due to revenue and gross margin declines
* Full year dividend per share maintained at 11.75 pence
* In first seven weeks of new financial year group has delivered sales growth of 4 pct
* International business grew by 6 pct and UK declined by 2 pct in first 7 weeks of new financial year
* International driven by 10 pct growth in North America and 4pct growth in both Europe and Asia Pacific
* Reported profit before tax decreased by 5 pct benefitting from a 20 million stg pension credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
