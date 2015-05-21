BRIEF-Conforama buys 17 pct stake in Showroomprive
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE
May 21 Young & Co's Brewery Plc
* FY revenue rose 7.7 percent to 227 million stg
* Adjusted profit before tax up 17.6 percent to 32.0 million stg
* Final dividend up 6.1 percent to 8.56 penceper share
* Total dividend up 6.1 percent to 16.46 penceper share
* Look forward to this autumn's rugby world cup drawing people into Young's pubs in south west london and beyond - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE
BARCELONA, May 12 Force India, who use Mercedes engines, would be against the German manufacturer helping Honda to improve their Formula One power units, the team's deputy principal Bob Fernley said on Friday.