May 21 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc
* Interim dividend 6.5 penceper share
* Net debt up 151 million pounds to 754 million pounds; net
debt:ebitda ratio of 1.9
* For full year in line with previous guidance and market
expectations; earnings per share anticipated to be above market
expectations
* Interim dividend 6.5 pence per share
* Dmgt underlying revenue up 1 percent; reported revenue
down 1 percent
* Underlying operating profit down 7 percent; operating
margin of 16 percent
* B2B underlying revenue up 2 percent and underlying profit
down 20 percent; margin impacted as expected by investment in
RMS(one)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: