May 21 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc

* Interim dividend 6.5 penceper share

* Net debt up 151 million pounds to 754 million pounds; net debt:ebitda ratio of 1.9

* For full year in line with previous guidance and market expectations; earnings per share anticipated to be above market expectations

* Dmgt underlying revenue up 1 percent; reported revenue down 1 percent

* Underlying operating profit down 7 percent; operating margin of 16 percent

* B2B underlying revenue up 2 percent and underlying profit down 20 percent; margin impacted as expected by investment in RMS(one)