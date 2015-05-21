May 21 Scanship Holding ASA :

* Enters fish farming industry with new contract

* Has through its subsidiary Scanship AS been awarded a contract supplying environmental technology to Marine Harvest on one of its production facilities in Norway

* Contract value is about 4 million Norwegian crowns ($528,946.60)

