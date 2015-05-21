BRIEF-Conforama buys 17 pct stake in Showroomprive
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE
May 21 Scanship Holding ASA :
* Enters fish farming industry with new contract
* Has through its subsidiary Scanship AS been awarded a contract supplying environmental technology to Marine Harvest on one of its production facilities in Norway
* Contract value is about 4 million Norwegian crowns ($528,946.60)
BARCELONA, May 12 Force India, who use Mercedes engines, would be against the German manufacturer helping Honda to improve their Formula One power units, the team's deputy principal Bob Fernley said on Friday.