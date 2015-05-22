May 22 GK Software AG :

* Increases sales by about 40 percent in the first quarter of 2015

* Q1 sales increased by 3.65 million euros to 12.98 million euros ($14.32 million) (Q1 2014: 9.33 million euros)

* Q1 loss before interest and taxes amounted to 0.88 million euros (Q1 2014: loss 1.08 million euros)

* Maintains its forecast for 2015 and believes that an increase of sales is probable

* Forecast about profit at end of year is currently not possible

($1 = 0.9064 euros)