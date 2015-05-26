May 26 Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Says it has received an order for 160,000 sensors

* Delivery will take place in September/October 2015

* Application and name of customer is according to contract kept confidential

* NEXT has over the last five weeks received orders from different market segments for more than 10 million Norwegian crowns ($ 1.4 million USD) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)