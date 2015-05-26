Target to test next-day delivery service in Minneapolis
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
May 26 Q-Free ASA :
* Q-Free has been awarded an order for tags from Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) in Australia at a value of 25 million Norwegian crowns ($3.25 million)
* The delivery period starts Q3-15 and ends Q2-16
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 7.6943 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 24-29 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malay