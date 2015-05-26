Target to test next-day delivery service in Minneapolis
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
May 26 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Extensive Kongsberg Technology delivery for Johan Sverdrup field worth about 200 million Norwegian crowns ($25.99 million)
* Says Kongsberg Maritime has been awarded a call-off order for delivery of safety and automation system (SAS), Life Cycle Simulator and SAS Information Management System for the four platforms on the Johan Sverdrup field centre
($1 = 7.6939 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
