BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
May 26 Secure Income Reit Plc
* Disposal
* Exchanged contracts for sale of Madame Tussauds property investment to Fubon Life Insurance Company Limited
* Completion of sale is expected in Q3 of 2015
* Sale of madame tussauds freehold investment for £332.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.