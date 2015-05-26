May 26 Royal Bk Scot.Grp.
* Disposal of further portfolio of loans
* Disposal of this portfolio represents final material
transaction for RBS capital resolution (RCR) in Northern Ireland
* Completion is expected in june 2015
* Transaction forms part of continued reduction of assets in
rcr and is in line with bank's plan to strengthen its capital
position and reduce higher risk exposures
* Disposal of portfolio is expected to result in a loss of
approximately £5m after costs associated with transaction
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group announces disposal of a
further portfolio of loans to cerberus
* At completion, RBS will receive cash consideration of
approximately £205m at current exchange rates
* Disposal proceeds will be used for general corporate
purposes
* Gross assets are £1.4bn and loans generated a loss in
region of approximately £16m in year to 31 December 2014
