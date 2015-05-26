May 26 Royal Bk Scot.Grp.

* Disposal of further portfolio of loans

* Disposal of this portfolio represents final material transaction for RBS capital resolution (RCR) in Northern Ireland

* Completion is expected in june 2015

* Transaction forms part of continued reduction of assets in rcr and is in line with bank's plan to strengthen its capital position and reduce higher risk exposures

* Disposal of portfolio is expected to result in a loss of approximately £5m after costs associated with transaction

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group announces disposal of a further portfolio of loans to cerberus

* At completion, RBS will receive cash consideration of approximately £205m at current exchange rates

* Disposal proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes

* Gross assets are £1.4bn and loans generated a loss in region of approximately £16m in year to 31 December 2014