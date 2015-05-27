May 27 Firstextile AG :

* Q1 EBIT of 8.4 million euros ($9.16 million); EBIT margin at 17.8 pct

* Q1 EBIT amounted to 8.4 million euros representing an increase of 51.4 pctyear-on-year (Q1 2014: 5.5 million euros)

* Positive outlook confirmed for full year 2015 due to upcoming launch of new production site

* Strong revenue growth yoy in Q1 2015; 47.0 million euros achieved, up 43 pct

* Net profit increased by 38.9 pct from 4.4 million euros in first three months of 2014 to 6.0 million euros in same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)