May 27 Firstextile AG :
* Q1 EBIT of 8.4 million euros ($9.16 million); EBIT margin
at 17.8 pct
* Q1 EBIT amounted to 8.4 million euros representing an
increase of 51.4 pctyear-on-year (Q1 2014: 5.5 million euros)
* Positive outlook confirmed for full year 2015 due to
upcoming launch of new production site
* Strong revenue growth yoy in Q1 2015; 47.0 million euros
achieved, up 43 pct
* Net profit increased by 38.9 pct from 4.4 million euros in
first three months of 2014 to 6.0 million euros in same period
of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9170 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)