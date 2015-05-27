BRIEF-JCDecaux refers to Conseil d'Etat
* Acknowledges today's decision by which Administrative Court validated procedure for awarding "Velib 2" contract to "Smoovengo" Group
May 27 Phoenix It Group Plc
* Recommended cash offer
* Offer price values entire issued and to be issued share capital of Phoenix at approximately 135 mln stg
* Daisy will acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of phoenix not already owned, or agreed to be acquired, by Daisy
* Offer at premium of about 24 percent to closing price per phoenix share of 129 pence on May 20 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei