UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
May 27 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc :
* Entered into agreement to acquire Flag Capital Management
* Transaction is currently expected to close in Q3 of 2015
* Business will be fully integrated into Aberdeen's current private markets capability
* Pakenham Partners served as financial advisers to Aberdeen; Berkshire Capital served as financial advisors for Flag
As of December 31, 2014, Flag managed assets of approximately $6.3 billion
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.