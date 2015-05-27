May 27 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc :

* Entered into agreement to acquire Flag Capital Management

* Transaction is currently expected to close in Q3 of 2015

* Business will be fully integrated into Aberdeen's current private markets capability

* Pakenham Partners served as financial advisers to Aberdeen; Berkshire Capital served as financial advisors for Flag

* As of December 31, 2014, Flag managed assets of approximately $6.3 billion