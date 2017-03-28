HELSINKI, March 28 Finnish tyremaker Nokian
Tyres on Tuesday appointed Hille Korhonen as the
company's new chief executive.
Korhonen, who joins the company in June, currently works as
CEO of Finland's national alcoholic beverage retailing monopoly
Alko.
She's been member of the Nokian board since 2006.
"We conducted an extensive international recruitment process
... Hille Korhonen brings extensive leadership experience and
excellent brand expertise to this position”, Chairman Petteri
Wallden said in a statement.
In December the company appointed the head of its Russian
operations Andrei Pantioukhov as interim CEO, to replace Ari
Lehtoranta, currently chief executive of Caverion.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Greg Mahlich)