May 27 Deutsche Wohnen AG

* Says subscription price per new no-par-value ordinary bearer share at eur 21.50

* Says expects to receive gross proceeds in amount of approximately eur 907 million.

* Says actual gross proceeds are expected to be determined during course of 4 june 2015.

* Says new shares offered to shareholders for subscription at a ratio of 7:1. Subscription period ends on 3 June 2015.

* Says aims to refinance about eur 1.2 billion of its financial liabilities that mature predominantly in 2018 and 2019

* Says aims to reduce pro forma LTV to below 45% and reducing average interest rate to below 2%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: