UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28 AB SKF
* SKF strengthens relationship with Volkswagen
* SKF is supplying Volkswagen with wheel hub and MacPherson suspension bearing units for the automaker's Golf VII production in Puebla, Mexico.
* Deliveries started during the first quarter of 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.