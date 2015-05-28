BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Vtion Wireless Technology AG :
* Q1 revenues decreased by 13 percent to 9.5 million euros ($10 million)
* Q1 company's EBIT decreased by 4 percent to 0.6 million euros
* Guidance for 2015 confirmed with revenues of 37 million euros and an EBIT margin of approximately 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.