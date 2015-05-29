BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Isra Vision AG :
* H1 EBT grow by 10 pct to 9.1 million euros ($9.96 million)(H1 13/14: 8.3 million euros)
* H1 revenue increase of 9 pct to 48.7 million euros (H1 13/14: 44.8 million euros)
* H1 EBIT also increased to 9.4 million euros (H1 13/14: 8.6 million euros)
* Annual goal in sight: profitable double-digit growth with at least stable margins planned
* Concentrates strategically as well as operationally on implementing planned revenue dimension of 150 million euros in medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.