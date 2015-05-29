BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University
May 29 Proact IT Group AB
* Proact acquires the business unit "Microsoft datacenter innovation services" from VX Company
* Says has, via own shares, acquired 51 percent of business unit "microsoft datacenter innovation services" from VX Company in Netherlands
* Says in addition a binding agreement is signed giving Proact opportunity to acquire remaining 49 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.