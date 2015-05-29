May 29 (Reuters) -

* Skanska appointed preferred bidder for the terminal replacement project at Laguardia Airport in New York City

* The total value of the construction contract is estimated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to about USD 3.6 billion, about SEK 30.5 billion.

* The PPP-contract includes taking over operations of the existing Central Terminal Building and designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining a new replacement terminal for a lease term through 2050.

* Skanska's share of the equity investment will be up to 40 percent and the share of the construction contract is 70 percent, which will be divided between Skanska USA Building and Skanska USA Civil.

* No order bookings or investments will be accounted for until financial close, which is expected to be in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: