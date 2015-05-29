May 29 Powerland AG :

* Reports revenue growth and publishes audited annual report for full year 2014

* Conservative outlook for 2015

* Says FY 2014 EBIT decreased from 12.3 million euros by 13.4 pct, to 10.7 million euros ($11.75 million)

* Predicts that group EBIT of 2015 will decline to approx. 6 million euros and group net profit is exposed to risk of net loss

* Full year 2014 revenue grew by 4.8 pct to 175.1 million euros

* FY profit before tax fell from 9.6 million euros in 2013 by 19.8 pct to 7.7 million euros in 2014

* Revenue is expected to decline to approximately 112 million euros in 2015 due to weakening demand from both domestic and overseas market