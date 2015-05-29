BRIEF-Korian Q1 revenue rises to 764 million euros
* Q1 revenue 764 million euros ($834.14 million) versus 730 million euros year ago
May 29 MPH Mittelstaendische Pharma Holding AG :
* Q1 net profit for period was 1.26 million euros (prior-year period: 2.95 million euros)
* Q1 sales of 52.75 million euros ($57.83 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 3 Three U.S. Republican House lawmakers threw their support behind their party's healthcare overhaul plan on Wednesday after crafting changes to provide $8 billion over five years to shore up coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.