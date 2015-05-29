YNAP Q1 revenues up 15.4 pct on strong flagship store sales
MILAN, May 3 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox-Net-A-Porter posted a 15.4 percent rise in first-quarter sales at current exchange rates, driven by revenue growth at its flagship stores.
May 29 Bilia
* Bilia sell operation in Denmark
* Bilia has today made agreements with three different buyers to sell the operations of four in Copenhagen
* One facility in Nærum remains of Bilia's operation in Denmark
* The agreements also include purchase of real estate, why Bilia today has made an agreement to acquire the current real estate from Corem Property Group
* Says effect on result of above purchase and sale are in line with earlier informed calculated total cost of SEK 150 m after tax of shutting down entire operation in Denmark, of which SEK 102 M was charged the result in the first quarter of 2015 Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
CHICAGO, May 3 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a sharply lower first-quarter profit on Wednesday and cut its full-year earnings forecast as slow crop sales by farmers in South America squeezed margins in its core agribusiness unit, sending shares tumbling.