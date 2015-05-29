May 29 Bilia

* Bilia sell operation in Denmark

* Bilia has today made agreements with three different buyers to sell the operations of four in Copenhagen

* One facility in Nærum remains of Bilia's operation in Denmark

* The agreements also include purchase of real estate, why Bilia today has made an agreement to acquire the current real estate from Corem Property Group

* Says effect on result of above purchase and sale are in line with earlier informed calculated total cost of SEK 150 m after tax of shutting down entire operation in Denmark, of which SEK 102 M was charged the result in the first quarter of 2015 Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)