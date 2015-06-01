June 1 Bank Of Georgia Holdings Plc

* Bank Of Georgia healthcare subsidiary acquires a new hospital

* To acquire 50 pct equity interest in GNCO with effective management and operational control over company

* Upon completion of acquisition, GHG'S portfolio will include 41 healthcare facilities and 2,670 beds across Georgia