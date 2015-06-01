PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 British American Tobacco Plc
* Acquisition
* British American Tobacco to expand its business in central europe
* British American Tobacco to acquire TDR
* Proposed acquisition is subject to a number of anti-trust approvals and Adris shareholder consent.
* Transaction is expected to complete in Oct. 2015.
* Signed an agreement to acquire TDR D.O.O. and other tobacco and retail assets from Adris Grupa D.D. for a total enterprise value of 550 million euro
* Transaction represents a multiple of approximately 12.5 times (based on tdr's financial year ending 31 december 2014 ebitda of approximately eur 44 million).
* As part of transaction bat has committed to keeping TDR's manufacturing facility in Kanfanar, Croatia operational for at least five years following completion of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured