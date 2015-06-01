BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says group's sales for April was RMB3.89 bln
For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln
June 1 Klövern AB :
* Sells property Vampyren 9 in Eskilstuna for 240 million Swedish crowns ($28.10 million)
* Buyer is newly formed A Group Of Retail Assets Sweden AB
* Will as a partial payment receive shares in company corresponding to around 93 million crowns
* Transfer of possession of property will be on June 8
* Property's total lettable area amounts to around 16,400 square meters
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering