June 1 Klövern AB :

* Sells property Vampyren 9 in Eskilstuna for 240 million Swedish crowns ($28.10 million)

* Buyer is newly formed A Group Of Retail Assets Sweden AB

* Will as a partial payment receive shares in company corresponding to around 93 million crowns

* Transfer of possession of property will be on June 8

* Property's total lettable area amounts to around 16,400 square meters

