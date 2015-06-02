June 2 Formycon AG :

* Results announced for Q1 2015, forecast raised for full-year 2015

* In Q1 of 2015 reported consolidated revenues of 3.0 million euros ($3.28 million) (Q1 2014: 5.8 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated EBITDA was negative 0.3 million euros (Q1 2014: 4.2 million euros)

* Raised its full-year forecast for fiscal year 2015, which it now expects to end with positive EBITDA