BRIEF-Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
June 2 Synergy Health Plc :
* FY adjusted pretax profit rose 6 percent to 58 million stg
* FY revenue 408.8 million stg versus 380.5 million stg year ago
* Acquisitions remain a key part of our strategy
* Will continue to consider targeted bolt-on acquisitions and to evaluate strategic acquisitions to increase shareholder value. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
May 3 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :